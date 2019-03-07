        <
          Highlights from Red Sox All-Access

          8:27 AM ET
          We're going behind the scenes with the champs. Follow along for live updates and in-game interviews from spring training as part of a special "All-Access" presentation and tune in for Twins-Red Sox at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

          Bradley Jr. mic'd up as he battles sun to catch fly ball

          Listen to Jackie Bradley Jr. track down a fly ball during the Red Sox's spring training game against the Pirates.

          All-access with Matt Barnes at Red Sox spring training

          Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes gives an all-access look at his day during spring training and reflects on the camaraderie of the team.

          All access: J.D. Martinez's offseason workout

          Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez shows off how he's preparing for the upcoming season.

          Mookie Betts 'as good as it gets' to his Red Sox teammates

          Mookie Betts' biggest fans might just be his Boston Red Sox teammates. Hear them share why he's as good as it gets.

