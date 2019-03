Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was removed from Wednesday's spring training game against the Miami Marlins with back stiffness.

Bregman will not play Thursday, but manager A.J. Hinch indicated he could return to the Houston lineup Friday.

"He took a swing in his one at-bat and had a little bit of back stiffness," Hinch told reporters. "He sort of begged and pleaded to stay in the game, but I took him out."

Bregman had right elbow surgery in January.