OF Gomez: 'It's a dream' to be back with Mets

Veteran outfielder Carlos Gomez has signed a minor-league deal with the New York Mets, saying "it's a dream" to return to the team with whom he broke into the majors in 2007.

"Excited and anxious," Gomez told reporters Thursday. "My goal is to be a part of this team. Make the team and help."

Gomez said he had a few minor-league offers from other teams, but he chose the Mets because "I just go to the team that I think I'll be more close to a championship."

The 33-year-old Gomez, who is entering his 13th season, had a rough 2018 season with the Tampa Bay Rays after signing a one-year deal for $4 million. He had a career-low .208 batting average with 9 home runs, 32 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

His frustration was highlighted on July 4, when he smashed a water cooler in the dugout with his bat and then punched a larger cooler after striking out.

An All-Star in 2013 and '14 with the Milwaukee Brewers, Gomez has a career .253 average with 142 home runs and 536 RBIs. The native of the Dominican Republic has also played for the Twins, Astros and Rangers during his career.