          Phils' Harper homers again in simulated game

          2:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Bryce Harper homered for the second straight day in a simulated game against Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguers.

          Harper had an opposite-field homer to left in the first of 12 plate appearances Thursday at the team's minor league complex. Harper also lined a double down the right-field line, singled up the middle, drove a deep fly to center and had a broken-bat flare to left center.

          After agreeing last weekend to a record $330 million, 13-year contract, the 26-year-old outfielder is expected to make his first appearance in a spring training game Saturday.

          Harper has been an All-Star in six of seven big league seasons and was a unanimous pick for the NL MVP award in 2015.

