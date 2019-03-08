Astros to roll with Verlander on Opening Day

Ace Justin Verlander will be the starting pitcher for the Houston Astros on Opening Day against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager AJ Hinch said Friday.

It will be the 11th Opening Day start for Verlander, who has a 3-1 record with a 4.03 ERA in 10 previous starts for the Detroit Tigers and Astros.

Tampa Bay left-hander Blake Snell, the 2018 Cy Young winner, will face off against Verlander at Tropicana Field on March 28.

Verlander, who finished second in Cy Young voting to Snell, had a 2.52 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 290 strikeouts and just 37 walks over 214 innings.

He started the Astros opener last season, throwing six scoreless innings in a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers.

Gerrit Cole will start the Astros' second game of the season, Hinch said.

"I think we have two Opening Day starters," Hinch said.