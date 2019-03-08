        <
        >

          Nola will start Opening Day for Phils, Kapler says

          8:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler has named Aaron Nola the team's Opening Day starter against the Atlanta Braves in Philadelphia.

          Nola received a four-year, $45 million contract last month. The contract includes a 2023 club option that could make the deal worth $56.75 million over five years.

          The 25-year-old right-hander is 41-28 in four seasons, including 17-6 last year with a 2.37 ERA and 0.975 WHIP. He finished third in the National League Cy Young Award voting behind Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices