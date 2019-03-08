Nola will start Opening Day for Phils, Kapler says

Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler has named Aaron Nola the team's Opening Day starter against the Atlanta Braves in Philadelphia.

Nola received a four-year, $45 million contract last month. The contract includes a 2023 club option that could make the deal worth $56.75 million over five years.

The 25-year-old right-hander is 41-28 in four seasons, including 17-6 last year with a 2.37 ERA and 0.975 WHIP. He finished third in the National League Cy Young Award voting behind Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.