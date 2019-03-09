Cooking too long gives Dodgers' Kelly sore back

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said hard-throwing right-hander Joe Kelly, who was scratched from his scheduled appearance Wednesday night, will throw lightly on Friday and hopes to get in a game in a couple of days.

Kelly felt tightness in his back on Wednesday. Roberts said Kelly told him he hurt his back when he stood too long cooking Cajun food.

Roberts said the injury was not expected to be serious.

In December, the team signed the reliever, who spent the last four seasons with the Boston Red Sox, to a three-year, $25 million free-agent contract.

He has made two appearances. In his debut, he allowed two walks, two hits and one run in an inning, but on March 3 allowed just one hit in a scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers.

Roberts said that catcher Russell Martin, who has also been sidelined with a back issue, could play Sunday.