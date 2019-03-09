        <
        >

          Seager to see hand specialist after rolling wrist

          4:19 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PEORIA, Ariz. -- Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager will see a hand specialist after rolling his left wrist during a spring training game.

          Seager was pulled Friday night after jamming his glove into the ground diving for a hard grounder by the Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez. Seager removed his mitt and favored his wrist and hand while Baez ran out a double. He left the game after one more batter.

          Seager said postgame that he was fine, and the Mariners said the former All-Star and Gold Glove winner didn't seek medical treatment Friday night.

          That changed Saturday, when Seager was sent for X-rays and had the hand heavily wrapped. The X-rays were negative.

          It's unclear if the injury will risk Seager's status for Seattle's season-opening series in Japan. The Mariners will fly to Japan on Thursday before opening the season with two games against Oakland on March 20-21 at the Tokyo Dome.

          The 31-year-old Seager has hit at least 20 home runs in seven straight seasons.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices