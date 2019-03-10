'She said yes:' A-Rod reveals engagement to J.Lo

A-Rod and J.Lo are getting married.

Former major league slugger Alex Rodriguez announced his engagement to actress and pop superstar Jennifer Lopez in an Instagram post on Saturday night.

Rodriguez wrote in the post, "She said yes," alongside a photo of Lopez's hand with a massive diamond ring.

Rodriguez, 43, retired from baseball in 2016. He currently works for ESPN as an analyst on Sunday Night Baseball.

He and Lopez, 49, began dating in 2017.

It will be Lopez's fourth marriage and Rodriguez's second. Each has two children from previous marriages.