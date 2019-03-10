Rangers name LHP Minor Opening Day starter

The Texas Rangers on Sunday named Mike Minor their Opening Day starter against the Chicago Cubs on March 28.

"He's earned it. Obviously, the way he pitched last year, the way he came to camp as a No. 1 guy, his arm feels great and he's ready to go,'' manager Chris Woodward said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "Mike's got a different way about him. He's almost possessed.''

The left-hander finished 12-8 with a 4.18 ERA in 28 starts for the Rangers last season, his first with the team.

He signed a three-year contract with Rangers after the 2017 season when he pitched exclusively in relief for the Kansas City Royals, finishing with a 2.55 ERA in 65 appearances. He began his career as a starter with the Atlanta Braves, going 38-36 in 110 starts from 2010-14 but had shoulder surgery in 2015 and didn't pitch that season or in 2016.

"I've always been labeled a No. 5 or a 3 or a 4. I believe I can be an ace," Minor told reporters Sunday, according to the News.