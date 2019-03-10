Sources: D-backs to sign OF Jones to 1-year deal

Free agent outfielder Adam Jones has agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

A former first-round pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2003, Jones was one of five players traded to the Baltimore Orioles in return for pitcher Erik Bedard. Since joining the Orioles, the 33-year old outfielder has been named an All-Star five times and has won four Gold Gloves.

Known for his consistency and durability, Jones ranks among the Orioles' top 10 on several franchise leaderboards, including games (1,613, ninth), runs (875, seventh), hits (1,781, fifth), home runs (263, fifth), and RBI (866, sixth).

In 2018, Jones batted .281 in 145 games. His 15 home runs and 63 RBIs were his lowest totals in both categories since joining the Orioles in 2008. A centerfielder for the majority of his career, Jones moved to right field in August after the rebuilding Orioles called up prospect Cedric Mullins.

In late July, Jones made headlines when he vetoed a trade that would have sent him to the Philadelphia Phillies.

A native of San Diego, Jones has established deep ties to the mid-Atlantic. A product of the Boys and Girls Club, he's developed a reputation for being one of MLB's most community-minded players, donating time and money to multiple organizations in and around Baltimore.

He also married the daughter of former Washington Redskins player and Baltimore native Jean Fugett, and recently purchased the home of former Orioles great Cal Ripken.

Fox Sports first reported the news about Jones joining the Diamondbacks.

ESPN's Eddie Matz contributed to this report.