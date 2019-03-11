        <
        >

          Angels top prospect Adell to miss 10-12 weeks

          11:00 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TEMPE, Ariz. -- Los Angeles Angels top prospect Jo Adell will be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks after spraining his left ankle and straining his right hamstring on a play running the bases.

          The Angels announced the nature of the 19-year-old Adell's unusual injury combination Sunday.

          Adell hurt himself when he slipped on the bag while rounding second base during a split-squad exhibition game against the Cubs in Mesa.

          The slugging outfielder is batting .391 in spring training with the Angels. He was expected to start the season with Double-A Mobile on his fast track toward the majors.

          Adell is ranked the sixth-best prospect in the sport by Baseball America. The Angels chose him with the 10th overall pick in 2017.

