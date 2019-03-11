Braves' Foltynewicz not ready because of elbow

Atlanta Braves ace Mike Foltynewicz will not be on the team's Opening Day roster as he continues to recover from soreness in his pitching elbow.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos told reporters Monday that Foltynewicz is "getting close to throwing off a mound" but emphasized that the team wants to remain cautious with the hard-throwing right-hander.

Foltynewicz, a first-time All-Star last season, has been sidelined since late last month after initially experiencing the elbow soreness.

Anthopoulos said the Braves are "mapping out a throwing program" for Foltynewicz and stated that he could have been ready for Opening Day as a reliever if the team wasn't worried about building up his endurance.

The Braves open their season on March 28 in Philadelphia against Bryce Harper and the Phillies.

Foltynewicz enjoyed a breakout season in 2018, going 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 183 innings, all career bests.