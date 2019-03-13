Cubs closer Strop to sit out a week (hamstring)

MESA, Ariz. -- Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop will sit out at least a week of spring games after straining his right hamstring on his final pitch against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

"According to the MRI, it was barely noticeable," manager Joe Maddon said on Tuesday. "So we don't think it's going to be anything horribly long but we don't know for sure. We'd like to think we'll be able to get him ready for the beginning of the season."

Strop, 33, is the Cubs de facto closer as Brandon Morrow is on the mend after minor elbow surgery this past winter.

The team stressed the injury to Strop was minor enough that he can keep throwing, but they won't risk him causing more damage to himself in a game.

Strop injured his left hamstring late last season while running to first on a ground ball during a rare plate appearance.

He saved 13 games last year, in place of Morrow, who missed the entire second half. Morrow is expected to miss the first month of this season and if Strop is out as well, the Cubs are likely to turn to Carl Edwards Jr, Steve Cishek and Brandon Kintzler to close games. The latter two have ninth inning experience.