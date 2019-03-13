Orioles name Cobb to start Opening Day

Alex Cobb has been named the Opening Day starter for the Baltimore Orioles, manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday.

Cobb was 5-15 with a 4.90 ERA in 28 starts for the major-league-worst Orioles in 2018.

Alex Cobb found his form in the second half of the season in his first year with the Orioles. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The right-hander signed with Baltimore last season after spending six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. He got off to a bad start, with a 6.54 ERA at the All-Star break, but found his form in the second half of the season.

"We feel like he's earned it," Hyde said. "His track record speaks for itself, and we're just excited about naming him Opening Day starter."

Cobb will face the New York Yankees and Masahiro Tanaka when the teams open the season on March 28 in the Bronx.