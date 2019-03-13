Red Sox DH Martinez sits with tight back

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez was a late scratch with a tight back on Wednesday, and will sit for at least a couple of days to give it time to heal.

"We're not going to take a chance," manager Alex Cora said. "He wasn't going to play tomorrow anyway so he'll come here, get treatment and see how he feels."

Cora said Martinez will not travel with the team to Tampa on Friday to play the New York Yankees.

"If he's OK to play, probably get at-bats on the minor league side," Cora said. "There's no need to rush him."

Martinez, who had been injury-prone earlier in his career, was an iron man for the Red Sox last season, appearing in 150 games, with a .330 average, 43 home runs and 130 RBIs.