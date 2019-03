Left-hander Andrew Heaney, a legitimate candidate to be the Angels Opening Day starter, has been shut down with what manager Brad Ausmus described as elbow inflammation.

An MRI showed no structural damage and Ausmus said it isn't expected to be a long-term injury, but Heaney might have to start the season on the injured list.

Heaney, 27, was 9-10 last season with a 4.15 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 180 innings.