Phils' Harper will have X-rays on foot after HBP

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- New Phillies star Bryce Harper has a right foot contusion and will have X-rays after being hit by a pitch during a spring training game Friday.

Manager Gabe Kapler said the team doesn't believe there's a reason for major concern regarding the extent of the injury.

Harper went down to the dirt after being struck by a 96-mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton.

Harper stayed on the ground for a few moments, was checked by a trainer and limped off and out of the game in the sixth inning.

Recently signed to a record 13-year, $330 million contract, Harper was playing his fourth exhibition for Philadelphia. The slugging outfielder is 0-for-5 in 10 plate appearances.

Harper had hoped to play three straight games starting Friday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.