          Most serious charges dropped against Dykstra

          4:52 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ELIZABETH, N.J. -- A judge has dropped drug and terroristic threat charges filed against former Major League Baseball player Lenny Dykstra, stemming from an altercation with an Uber driver.

          A judge dismissed the charges Friday after Dykstra pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $125.

          Dykstra says he is "happy this chapter of my life is behind me."

          The three-time All-Star, who was a member of the New York Mets' 1986 championship team, said the driver tried to kidnap him after he asked to change the trip's destination.

          The driver told police Dykstra held a gun to his head, though no weapon was found.

          The driver tells NJ.com that Dykstra has "admitted to what he did in my car."

          A kidnapping complaint filed against the driver is pending.

