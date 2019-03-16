        <
        >

          Kapler: Harper day-to-day, no concern for opener

          play
          Harper exits game after being hit in ankle by 96 mph pitch (0:41)

          The Phillies' big offseason acquisition, Bryce Harper, gets hit in the ankle by a 96 mph pitch and leaves the game. (0:41)

          11:14 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is day-to-day after being hit on the ankle with a pitch Friday, and there are no concerns about his availability for Opening Day, according to manager Gabe Kapler.

          Harper suffered a bruised right foot. Kapler said the swelling reduced overnight.

          Initial X-rays were negative, the team said Friday. Harper then left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays.

          Harper went down to the dirt after being struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton.

          Harper stayed on the ground for a few moments, was checked by a trainer and limped off and out of the game in the sixth inning.

          Recently signed to a record 13-year, $330 million contract, Harper was playing his fourth exhibition for Philadelphia. The slugging outfielder is 0-for-5 in 10 plate appearances.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices