Kapler: Harper day-to-day, no concern for opener

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is day-to-day after being hit on the ankle with a pitch Friday, and there are no concerns about his availability for Opening Day, according to manager Gabe Kapler.

Harper suffered a bruised right foot. Kapler said the swelling reduced overnight.

Initial X-rays were negative, the team said Friday. Harper then left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays.

Harper went down to the dirt after being struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton.

Harper stayed on the ground for a few moments, was checked by a trainer and limped off and out of the game in the sixth inning.

Recently signed to a record 13-year, $330 million contract, Harper was playing his fourth exhibition for Philadelphia. The slugging outfielder is 0-for-5 in 10 plate appearances.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.