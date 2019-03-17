        <
          Yankees CF Hicks (back) to miss opening series

          10:04 AM ET
          • ESPN

          New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks told ESPN's Coley Harvey that he will miss Opening Day due to the lower back injury he has been dealing with.

          Hicks said he will not play in the opening series against Baltimore Orioles but expects to be back in the lineup for the Yankees' second regular-season series against the Detroit Tigers.

          The 29-year-old Hicks also told ESPN that he received a second cortisone shot Sunday. He found out Saturday that he would need it while working on some rotational activity.

          Last month, Hicks signed a seven-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2025 season. The deal includes a club option for 2026.

