          Harper returns as DH following HBP on ankle

          play
          Harper exits game after being hit in ankle by 96 mph pitch (0:41)

          The Phillies' big offseason acquisition, Bryce Harper, gets hit in the ankle by a 96 mph pitch and leaves the game. (0:41)

          11:30 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Philadelphia Phillies megasigning Bryce Harper will serve as the designated hitter Sunday, batting third two days after he suffered a right ankle bruise from being hit by a pitch.

          Harper had sat out Saturday's game, saying he was "a little sore." X-rays were negative, and there was no concern from Harper or manager Gabe Kapler about his readiness for Opening Day.

          Struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trent Thornton in the sixth inning of Friday's game, Harper clutched his ankle and stayed on the ground for a few moments after getting hit. Harper was checked by a trainer, limped toward the dugout with assistance and hobbled toward the clubhouse.

          Asked Saturday about dodging a major injury, Harper replied, "I wish I would have dodged the ball."

          Harper is 0-for-5 in 10 plate appearances in four exhibition games this spring.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

