Harper returns as DH following HBP on ankle

Philadelphia Phillies megasigning Bryce Harper will serve as the designated hitter Sunday, batting third two days after he suffered a right ankle bruise from being hit by a pitch.
Harper had sat out Saturday's game, saying he was "a little sore." X-rays were negative, and there was no concern from Harper or manager Gabe Kapler about his readiness for Opening Day.
Struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trent Thornton in the sixth inning of Friday's game, Harper clutched his ankle and stayed on the ground for a few moments after getting hit. Harper was checked by a trainer, limped toward the dugout with assistance and hobbled toward the clubhouse.
Asked Saturday about dodging a major injury, Harper replied, "I wish I would have dodged the ball."
Harper is 0-for-5 in 10 plate appearances in four exhibition games this spring.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.