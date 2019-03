Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker announced that Julio Teheran will be Atlanta's Opening Day starter next week in Philadelphia against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Teheran will make his sixth consecutive Opening Day start for the Braves.

Teheran has famously struggled when facing Harper, who is 18-for-40 (.450 average) with 8 home runs and 19 RBIs in his career against the Braves' veteran right-hander.