Roberts: Kershaw won't be ready for opener

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw won't be ready for Opening Day after all, manager Dave Roberts said Monday.

Kershaw has been slowed by shoulder inflammation this spring and has yet to pitch in an official Cactus League game. He has been throwing, however, completing a bullpen session without any issues as recently as Sunday.

Kershaw, who turns 31 on Tuesday, was looking to extend his franchise record to a ninth consecutive Opening Day start on March 28 against Arizona.

"When he's ready to pitch for us is when he'll pitch for us," said Roberts, who did not name a replacement for Kershaw.

Asked last week if making a ninth straight Opening Day start mattered to him, Kershaw said, "Yes and no."

Yes, because he would like to keep his streak active. No, because he understands the importance of avoiding further setbacks.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.