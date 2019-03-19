Source: Yankees, LHP Gonzalez agree to deal

The New York Yankees have agreed to a minor league deal with free agent left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney.

If Gonzalez is added to the major league roster, the deal is worth $3 million for the season, plus incentives.

The deal also allows Gonzalez to opt out April 20 if he has not been added to the major league roster by then.

The reported deal comes just days after Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters that ace Luis Severino will likely miss the first month of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

Cashman also said veteran CC Sabathia is not expected to return to the rotation until mid-to-late April, as he finishes his rehab from offseason knee surgery and an unexpected heart procedure.

However, the Yankees are potentially adding a durable left-hander to their injured rotation -- Gonzalez is one of only five pitchers who have made at least 25 starts in every season this decades, along with Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Jon Lester and Rick Porcello.

Gonzalez was acquired from the Washington Nationals amid a flurry of deals by the Brewers at the trade deadline and immediately made an impact as Milwaukee chased down the Chicago Cubs to win the NL Central title.

The 33-year-old left-hander has made at least 27 starts nine seasons in a row and keeps batters off-balance with a big, swooping curveball.

He went 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in his five regular-season starts for the Brewers, but made only two postseason appearances in the NL Championship Series -- throwing two innings in Game 1, by design, and just one inning in Game 4 after he suffered a high ankle sprain.

Overall, he went 10-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 148 strikeouts between the Nationals and Brewers in 2018, making $12 million.

Prior to being acquired by the Brewers, Gonzalez struggled with the Nationals this season, and his 6.75 ERA from June through August ranked 73rd out of 74 qualified starters during that span, ahead of only Bartolo Colon.

"I think everyone needs a fresh start now and then," Gonzalez said after the trade. "It's unfortunate I put myself in this situation, and now it's time I get myself out of it."

He spent the previous seven seasons in Washington and ranks first in Nationals franchise history in wins (86), WAR (21.4) and strikeouts (1,215). The two-time All-Star selection won 15 games and finished sixth in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2017, and he won 21 games with a 2.89 ERA in 2012, when he was third in balloting.

Gonzalez, who was selected in the first round of the 2004 draft, is 127-97 with a 3.69 ERA in 11 major league seasons, which includes four years with the Oakland Athletics.