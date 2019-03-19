Sports world reacts to Mike Trout's $430 million deal

Stephen A. Smith asserts Mike Trout is worth his $430 million contract for the Angels. (1:46)

Mike Trout is about to become the highest-paid player in sports history, and athletes from all over have taken notice. Here is some of the best social media reaction to the record-setting $430 million deal.

Hey @HoustonTexans, Mike Trout and I kinda look alike... so how do you feel about 12 years, $430 million fully guaranteed for me too? 😂😂😂 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 19, 2019

Sources: Emmanuel Sanders signs 1-year, $500,billion,kazillion deal to become closer for the @Rockies.



This is the only evidence that he can actual pitch but apparently it was enough to sign the largest deal in pro-sports history. pic.twitter.com/krteMDtuyd — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) March 19, 2019

Hey Mike Trout can I take out a loan... — Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) March 19, 2019

Mike Trout's extension is something special compared to the biggest contracts across the NBA, NFL and NHL 😳 pic.twitter.com/nemn7DAEH5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 19, 2019