Tigers RHP Fulmer needs Tommy John surgery

Detroit Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer has been told he needs Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow.

The Tigers announced Tuesday that Fulmer underwent an MRI and also received a second opinion from renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews.

Fulmer will seek a third opinion before deciding whether to have the surgery, which would almost certainly cost him the entire 2019 season.

Fulmer, 26, won AL Rookie of the Year honors and was an All-Star in 2016 but has struggled to return to that form. He was 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA last year, his season cut short in mid-September because of knee problems.