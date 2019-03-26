2019 MLB expert predictions: Divisions, playoff field, World Series winners

With a new baseball season about to begin, it's time to pin down our expectations for what we expect to happen.

Will the Boston Red Sox repeat as champions? Or are the Houston Astros or New York Yankees poised to take over the American League? Is a third straight trip to the World Series in the future for the Los Angeles Dodgers?

From among our columnists, writers, researchers and editors, we polled 31 of ESPN's leading baseball experts to see what they expect, asking them about who's going to win their respective divisions as well as who was going to wind up winning their leagues and ultimately the World Series.

It would be only natural that you might see things differently -- or agree with our prognostications. But either way, add your own predictions below, to see how you think the 2019 season will turn out.

To see who our experts think will walk away with MVP and other hardware at the end of the 2019 season check out our awards predictions.

Jump to predictions for: National League | AL and NL champion | World Series champion

American League

AL East

Our pick: New York Yankees (16 votes)

Who else got votes? Red Sox (14); Rays (1)

You picked the Red Sox to win the East -- why?

Even after a 108-win season, the Red Sox still have untapped upside, starting with Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi. And how do they look with 30-plus starts from Chris Sale, or full seasons from Nathan Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez rounding out the rotation? And while it might seem like a stretch to say they'll get repeat MVP-worthy seasons from both Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, I wouldn't bet against them. -- Christina Kahrl

AL Central

Our pick: Cleveland Indians (28 votes)

Who else got votes? Twins (3)

You picked the Twins to win the Central -- why?

The Indians are vulnerable, and whenever everybody simply assumes a team has a division locked, I look. What if Corey Kluber falls apart? The Twins will score more runs and the pitching is, well, OK. -- Eric Karabell

AL West

Our pick: Houston Astros (28)

Who else got votes: A's (2); Angels (1)

If anyone challenges the Astros, who do you think it will it be?

The A's. Their rotation is more like a no-tation, but the bullpen is deep. And the defense, led by MVP candidate Matt Chapman and center fielder/human highlight reel Ramon Laureano, can catch it. I don't think anyone in the West gets within shouting distance of Houston this year, but Oakland gets the closest. -- Eddie Matz

AL wild cards

Votes: Red Sox (17); Yankees (12); Rays (9); Angels (7); A's (7); Twins (5); Astros (3) Indians (2)

National League