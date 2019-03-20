Wake up! MLB season begins with our Mariners-A's running diary

There is baseball today. Real baseball. Like, where it counts in the standings and everything. The Mariners and A's are in Tokyo for the first two games of the 2019 season, the fifth time MLB will open the season in Japan. The Mariners will begin their quest to end the longest playoff drought in the majors, after an offseason in which they lost or traded five of their best six players from 2018. The A's will begin their quest to prove last year's 97-win season wasn't a fluke and return to the postseason.

The strangest sight may be Marco Gonzales starting for the Mariners. This is the first time since 2008 that Felix Hernandez won't draw the Opening Day start for Seattle. He won't start the second game either, as rookie Yusei Kikuchi will get the ball as he returns to Japan, likely to a huge ovation. Mike Fiers starts the opener for the A's. Maybe it's not the most marquee of matchups, but the first game of the season is always a great matchup, no matter the pitchers.

Or maybe the strangest sight is Ichiro Suzuki starting in right field for the Mariners. This is likely his final goodbye, after a remarkable 4,367 hits in professional baseball. He's 45 years old and, remember, was removed from Seattle's roster last season after batting an anemic .205 in 15 games. The teams are allowed to carry 28 players for the two games and the assumption is Ichiro won't be kept on the roster after the final cutdown to 25.

If this is it, what a way to send him out. His career began in Japan in 1992 with the Orix Blue Wave when he was 18 years old. This will be his 28th professional season. Here's a fun factoid. One of Ichiro's teammates on that Orix squad was former major leaguer Carmelo Martinez, who played with Kurt Bevacqua on the 1984 Padres. Bevacqua was once a teammate of Hank Aaron, who played with Ray Mueller, who played with Babe Ruth. Ruth to Mueller to Aaron to Bevacqua to Martinez to Ichiro. Baseball goes on.

Some think Ichiro shouldn't be on the roster. Maybe not, especially since he's struggled in spring training, but there's also the argument that he's earned this send-off:

Hearing lots about how Mariners don't care about winning since they're starting Ichiro. Maybe it helps to be here in Tokyo to witness firsthand, but Ichiro being part of this has been an amazing experience, an incredible tribute to him and huge celebration for his fans in Japan. — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) March 18, 2019

Will he get one last hit or two? Let's find out with our Opening Day running diary ...

5:36 a.m. ET: Let's baseball! It's Dee Gordon leading off the 2019 season against Fiers in the Tokyo Dome and he lines out hard to right field on a 1-0 pitch for the first out of the season. What, you expected him to maybe draw a walk? Umm, no. He somehow drew nine walks all of 2018. Your 2019 Mariners leadoff hitter! (Note to self: It's Opening Day. Don't get too melancholy just yet about the Mariners' season. Enjoy the excitement.)

5:39: Jay Bruce looks weird in a Mariners uniform. He gets the first hit of the season, beating the shift with an infield single off the glove of a diving Marcus Semien.

5:42: Fiers whiffs Edwin Encarnacion. Our first strikeout of 2019! There were 41,207 last season. Don't expect that number to decrease this season.

5:47: Goodbye, baseball! Stephen Piscotty crushes a fastball down in the zone to straightaway center for the first home run and first run of 2019. Should have started Felix. There were 5,585 home runs in 2018, which was actually a decrease from the record 6,105 smashed in 2017, so that total may not necessarily increase.

Piscotty is a great sleeper for your fantasy team. He hit 27 home runs and 41 doubles last season. He had a big second half and is a key factor the A's could again have one of the better lineups in the AL.