Inflamed shoulder to send Yanks' Betances to IL

New York Yankees star reliever Dellin Betances will begin the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement (inflammation), according to general manager Brian Cashman.

Betances will begin a cycle of anti-inflammatories. The Yankees were very alarmed by the lower velocity in his last outing Sunday at the Phillies.

The 30-year-old righty said he's "not too concerned" about this injury. He thinks he'll simply be down three to five days before resuming a throwing program.

Betances said he also wanted to get this fixed now with the Yankees running short on spring training time.

The belief is that since Betances didn't pitch as he normally does this offseason (and was a week late getting to camp because of the birth of his son), he may have tried to rush his way back once he arrived.

Betances had a 2.70 ERA and struck out 115 over 66 2/3 innings last season while serving as the primary setup man for Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.

New York has dealt with the injury bug this spring, with ace Luis Severino (shoulder) likely out until May, center fielder Aaron Hicks slowed by a lower back injury and touted prospect Estevan Florial breaking his right wrist this past weekend.