Source: Astros give reliever Pressly $17.5M deal

The Houston Astros and right-handed reliever Ryan Pressly have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $17.5 million, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal will buy out two years of free agency for Pressly, whom the Astros acquired in July from the Minnesota Twins for two prospects: right-hander Jorge Alcala and outfielder Gilberto Celestino. There is an option to buy out Pressly's deal for a third free-agent year on top of that, the source told ESPN.

The Houston Chronicle first reported terms of the deal.

The 30-year-old Pressley was a combined 2-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 77 appearances last season. He added depth in the bullpen for an Astros team that sent closer Ken Giles to the minors before the All-Star break after he struggled earlier in the season.

Pressly, who had spent his entire six-year career with the Twins prior to the trade, has a career record of 18-16 with three saves and a 3.54 ERA in 307 games.