Astros sign reliever Pressly to 2-year extension

The Houston Astros have signed right-handed reliever Ryan Pressly to a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal, which buys out two years of free agency, is worth $17.5 million, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. It also includes a vesting option for the 2022 season.

The Astros acquired Pressly from the Minnesota Twins in July for two prospects: right-hander Jorge Alcala and outfielder Gilberto Celestino.

The Houston Chronicle first reported terms of the deal.

The 30-year-old Pressly was a combined 2-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 77 appearances last season. He added depth in the bullpen for an Astros team that sent closer Ken Giles to the minors before the All-Star break after he struggled earlier in the season.

Pressly, who had spent his entire six-year career with the Twins prior to the trade, has a career record of 18-16 with three saves and a 3.54 ERA in 307 games.