Source: Astros extend Bregman on 6-year deal

Third baseman Alex Bregman has agreed to a six-year, $100 million contract extension with the Houston Astros, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Bregman, 24, is coming off an All-Star season in which he finished fifth in MVP voting after posting a .926 OPS to go with 31 home runs, 103 RBIs and 10 steals.

With Bregman not eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season, the deal buys out his first two years of free agency as well as his arbitration years.

The deal was first reported by Fox 26 in Houston.