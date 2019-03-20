Yanks guest instructor Mazzilli struck by BP ball

TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Yankees guest instructor Lee Mazzilli was struck in the head by a ball in batting practice Wednesday and taken to a local hospital.

Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo said in an email that Mazzilli "will spend the night at the hospital for observation."

Yankees players not on the travel roster for Wednesday's road game against the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach worked out at New York's spring training complex at Steinbrenner Field.

Mazzilli, a former Yankees coach, played for the Mets in 10 of his 14 big-league seasons.

His son, second baseman L.J. Mazzilli, was acquired by the Yankees in 2018 from the Mets and played last season for the Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Mazzilli was a Yankees coach under Joe Torre from 2000 to 2003 and Torre's bench coach in 2006. He managed the Orioles in 2004 and 2005 and has been a guest instructor for the Yankees for several seasons.

