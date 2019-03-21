In Japan, Ichiro retires where career began

Ichiro Suzuki leaves the field in his final game and is sent off with a standing ovation and hugs from his teammates in his home country of Japan. (2:54)

TOKYO -- Ichiro Suzuki has left the game.

The 45-year-old Seattle Mariners star announced his retirement Thursday night, shortly after waving goodbye at the Tokyo Dome during a 5-4 win over Oakland in 12 innings. Ichiro went 0-for-4 and was pulled from right field in the eighth, saluting his adoring fans in the packed crowd. He drew hugs -- some of them tearful -- from teammates in a three-minute walk that signaled to all his great career had ended.

Ichiro Suzuki tips his cap after being removed from the game during the eighth inning against the Athletics at the Tokyo Dome. Ichiro announced his retirement after the game. Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports

The outfielder said in a statement after the game that he had "achieved so many of my dreams in baseball, both in my career in Japan and, since 2001, in Major League Baseball."

He added that he was "honored to end my big league career where it started, with Seattle, and think it is fitting that my last games as a professional were played in my home country of Japan."

Ichiro was a 10-time All-Star in the majors. He got 3,089 hits over a 19-year career in the big leagues after getting 1,278 while starring in Japan. His combined total of 4,367 is a professional record.

After the Mariners took the field in the bottom of the eighth inning, all the players except Suzuki left for the dugout. Ichiro then waved to the crowd before leaving his right field position for defensive replacement Braden Bishop, who was making his major league debut. He received a standing ovation from the crowd and hugs from his Seattle teammates.

Ichiro was 0-4, with one strikeout. In his final at-bat he grounded out to short.

Ichiro Suzuki's return to Japan When Ichiro played Wednesday, the 45-year-old entered his 19th MLB season after first playing nine seasons with the Orix BlueWave in the Japanese leagues.

Career line: .311/.355/.402, 509 stolen bases (tied for 35th all time), 117 home runs, 59.3 WAR

Hits: 3,089 in MLB (23rd all time), 1,278 in Japan; his combined total of 4,367 is a world professional record

MLB awards: 2001 AL MVP and Rookie of the Year; 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner

MLB debut: April 2, 2001

Leading current Japanese stars' ages when Ichiro debuted: Yu Darvish 14, Masahiro Tanaka 12, Yusei Kikuchi 9, Shohei Ohtani 6

After the game, which Seattle won 5-4 in 12 innings, Ichiro received more handshakes and hugs from teammates.

Many expected Ichiro to retire after the Japan series or when the Mariners returned home for two spring training games with the San Diego Padres before the regular season resumes against the Boston Red Sox.

Japanese fans had been hoping it would not be the end of his career, but they knew it was likely. In Japan, they also thought that when Ichiro played here in 2012 with the Mariners -- also against the Athletics -- and had four hits in one game.

"Seven years ago, it appeared he had played for the last time in Japan," Fumihiro Fujisawa, head of the Japanese Association of Baseball Research, told the Associated Press. "I don't think anybody believed he would be active now."