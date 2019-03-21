Brewers reliever Knebel to get elbow exam

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel will have his elbow examined by a specialist on Thursday, manager Craig Counsell said.

"There's reason for concern," Counsell said. Knebel will have a visit with team doctor William Raasch, according to the manager.

Knebel signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract in January after pitching well in the last month of the season and the postseason. In September, he gave up five hits in 16 1/3 innings and had 33 strikeouts with three walks. In nine postseason games, he held opposing hitters to a .090 average, with 14 strikeouts and three walks in 10 innings.

With Knebel and Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) fighting injuries, Josh Hader may start the season as the Brewers closer.