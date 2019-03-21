Harper hits 1st Grapefruit League HRs with Phils

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Better late than never for Bryce Harper.

Four days before the end of the Philadelphia Phillies' spring training schedule, Harper hit his first two home runs for his new team. The first was a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning, when Harper unloaded on a first-pitch fastball from Toronto Blue Jays righty Sam Gaviglio and sent a screaming line drive over the right-field wall at Spectrum Field.

After crossing home plate, Harper high-fived fellow newcomer Andrew McCutchen, who walked to start the frame, then waved his left hand in acknowledgment to the ecstatic home crowd.

Harper's second homer came with two outs in the sixth inning off of left-hander Thomas Pannone. Harper was replaced in the top of the seventh, ending the day 2-for-3. He struck out swinging in his other at-bat and also drew a walk.

The 2015 NL MVP with the Washington Nationals, Harper signed a historic 13-year, $330 million free-agent contract with Philadelphia on March 2. The 26-year-old slugger played in his first Grapefruit League game a week later on March 9, but he didn't get his first hit until Wednesday, when he recorded a single in two at-bats against the Detroit Tigers.

Including his home run on Thursday, Harper is now 2-for-11 with six strikeouts and five walks. Prior to Thursday, Harper was 0-for-4 lifetime during the regular season against Gaviglio.