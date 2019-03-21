Source: Cards, Goldy finalizing 5-year extension

All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a five-year extension for about $130 million, a source familiar with the deal confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

The deal will keep Goldschmidt, who will make $14.5 million this season in the final year of his current deal, with the Cardinals through the 2024 season.

The deal was first reported by The Athletic.

The Cardinals acquired the 31-year-old slugger in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Dec. 8 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly and infielder Andy Young.

Goldschmidt, an All-Star each of the past six seasons, had a .290 batting average with 33 home runs, 83 RBIs, 35 doubles and 90 walks last season. His .922 OPS ranked third in the National League and his .934 OPS since 2012 is second highest in the NL behind Cincinnati's Joey Votto during that span.

Goldschmidt, who has finished second or third in NL MVP voting three times, was in line to be a free agent next winter.