Red Sox sign Sale to 5-year, $145M extension

Left-hander Chris Sale has signed a five-year contract extension with the Boston Red Sox, team president Dave Dombrowski announced Saturday.

The five-year deal is worth $145 million, league sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan, and includes an opt-out after three years, a vesting sixth-year option based on stats worth at least $20 million and a no-trade clause beginning in the middle of the 2020 season.

The deal adds to Sale's current contract (one year remaining) and will go through the 2024 season, with Sale making $30 million annually in the first three seasons and $27.5 million annually in the final two, league sources told Passan.

Sale, who will turn 30 on March 30, was in the final season of the five-year contract he signed with the Chicago White Sox before the 2013 season, with team options for 2018 and 2019. The contract guaranteed him $32.5 million, including a 2017 option buyout. That deal will end up paying him $59 million over seven seasons plus award bonuses.

The 2017 American League Cy Young Award runner-up and a seven-time All-Star, Sale struck out the side in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers to close out Boston's fourth championship in 15 seasons.

He started the All-Star Game for a third straight season in 2018, going 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 158 innings. He finished fourth in the Cy Young vote.

Sale also dealt with shoulder inflammation that led to two stints on the injury list in the second half along with diminished velocity and dominance in the playoffs.