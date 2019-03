Oakland Athletics Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson had surgery on his right hand, the team announced Friday.

The team said the surgery involved a hamate excision.

No timetable was given on when the 24-year-old would return to play.

Olson was injured in Thursday's 5-4 loss in Japan against the Seattle Mariners on a foul tip in his final at-bat, according to the team.

Olson batted .247 with 29 home runs and 84 RBIs in his first full season last year.