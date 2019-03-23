Lindor, Kipnis both ruled out for Indians' opener

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The Cleveland Indians have ruled out star shortstop Francisco Lindor and double-play partner Jason Kipnis for Opening Day.

The team said Friday night that neither player will be ready for Thursday's opener at Minnesota.

Lindor will start the year on the 10-day injured list. He has been recovering from a right calf strain that has limited him during spring training. He has yet to appear in a Cactus League game but has participated in intrasquad minor league games. Potentially frigid weather in Minneapolis is an extra concern for Cleveland.

Kipnis had an MRI on Thursday that confirmed a mild right calf strain. He won't do any baseball activities for seven to 10 days before being re-evaluated.

Eric Stamets is likely to replace Lindor at short, and either Jose Ramirez or Max Moroff likely will slot in at second.

Outfielder Bradley Zimmer also will open the season on the 10-day injured list. Zimmer had surgery on his right shoulder last July and is still recovering.