Cabrera, Liriano earn roster spots for Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Saturday that outfielder Melky Cabrera and left-hander Francisco Liriano will both make the Opening Day roster.

Both veterans had signed minor league contracts to join the team this offseason.

Cabrera, 34, is hitting .310 with three doubles and two RBIs in 42 at-bats this spring. Liriano, 35, has a 4.66 ERA in nine appearances this spring.

Cabrera is a career .286 hitter in 14 major league seasons.

This is Liriano's second stint with the Pirates. The 13-year veteran, who is 107-111 with a 4.18 ERA in his career, previously pitched with the Pirates from 2013 to '16.