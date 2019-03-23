After making roster, Rangers' Hammel to retire

Veteran right-hander Jason Hammel has informed the Texas Rangers he is retiring after earlier being told by the team he would make the Opening Day roster.

The Rangers had told Hammel on Friday that he would make the club as a long reliever. He has been with the team this spring on a minor league contract. On Friday night, however, he told the team he planned to retire.

"After discussing it with the family, he felt spending time with them was his priority right now," general manager Jon Daniels told reporters, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "It's something I certainly respect. Choosing to spend time with family, he's had a good career, it's a personal call to do it.

"His ability to pitch in different roles, we felt good with him in that spot. We'll just have to adjust."

Hammel, 36, is 96-114 with a 4.62 ERA in 13 major league seasons with Tampa Bay, Colorado, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Oakland and Kansas City.

He was 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA in four appearances this spring.