          Source: Astros, Verlander reach $66M extension

          2:40 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Houston Astros and ace Justin Verlander have agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension through the 2021 season, a league source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

          Astros owner Jim Crane on Friday had said there was mutual interest for an extension with the 36-year-old right-hander.

          The news was first reported by KRIV-TV in Houston.

          Verlander, who would have become a free agent after the 2019 season, went 16-9 with a 2.52 ERA last season and led the American League in strikeouts with 290. He finished second in the AL Cy Young race to the Rays' Blake Snell.

