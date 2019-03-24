Brewers trade NLDS hero Kratz to Giants

The San Francisco Giants acquired catcher Erik Kratz from the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in exchange for minor league infielder C.J. Hinojosa.

Kratz, 39, was one of the key players in the Brewers' National League Division Series win over the Colorado Rockies, going 5-for-8 with two RBIs. But he was in a camp competition with Manny Pina for the backup catcher spot behind Yasmani Grandal and apparently lost out.

The Brewers officially signed reliever Alex Wilson to fill Kratz's roster spot. The team had agreed to a contract with Wilson last week with right-hander Corey Knebel out indefinitely after suffering a partial tear to the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and fellow right-hander Jeremy Jeffress sidelined with a sore shoulder. Wilson, also a right-hander, has pitched the past four seasons with the Detroit Tigers and had a 3.36 ERA in 61 2/3 innings last season.

The Giants have been active the past two days with trades as they work to set their opening 25-man roster. On Saturday they traded outfielder Matt Joyce to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations and acquired outfielder Michael Reed from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder John Andreoli and cash.