          Braves option prospect Toussaint to Triple-A

          12:35 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Atlanta Braves optioned three players to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, including right-handed pitching prospect Touki Toussaint.

          The 22-year-old Toussaint, ranked as the No. 26th overall prospect in Major League Baseball by ESPN's Keith Law, was thought to have a shot to make the Braves' starting rotation this season but struggled this spring. He was 1-2 with an 8.62 ERA in six appearances. He struck out 20 batters in 15 2/3 innings but also allowed 18 hits.

          Reliever Dan Winkler was optioned as well. Winkler had a strong season in the Braves' bullpen in 2018 with a 3.43 ERA in 60½ innings. But the right-hander struggled this spring with an 8.44 ERA in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

          Outfielder Adam Duvall, acquired in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds last year, also was optioned. Duvall hit just .171 in 41 at-bats this spring in his bid to make the team as a backup outfielder. In addition, the Braves acquired veteran outfielder Matt Joyce from the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

          The Braves have 35 players remaining on their spring training roster.

