Indians sign INF Miller with Kipnis injured

The Cleveland Indians signed veteran infielder Brad Miller on Sunday with starting second baseman Jason Kipnis sidelined with a right calf strain.

Miller, who signed a one-year major league contract, is expected to fill in for Kipnis at second base until he returns. Miller, 29, hit .385 with two home runs and three RBIs this spring in 12 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The left-handed hitting veteran spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers and has a .239 average in six major league seasons.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor also will be sidlened for the opener as he will start the season on the injured list with a right calf strain. Eric Stamets is expected to start at shorstop while he is sidelined.