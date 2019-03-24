Orioles DH Trumbo to start on injured list

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo will start the season on the injured list, manager Brandon Hyde announced Sunday.

Trumbo, who is recovering from offseason surgery on his right knee, has hit just .167 in 12 at-bats this spring.

"We're going to let him continue to do his rehab down here," Hyde told reporters, according to MLB.com. "I give him so much credit for everything he's done during his whole rehab process. Give him a ton of credit for trying to come back from a tough injury earlier than anybody has."

Hyde also said Sunday that right-hander Alex Cobb was feeling better after leaving Saturday's game with soreness in his right groin but he wasn't sure if he'll be able to make his Opening Day start against the New York Yankees.

Andrew Cashner likely would replace Cobb in that start if he's not ready to go.