Indians star 3B Ramirez carted off field (knee)

Cleveland Indians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez was carted off the field Sunday in a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox after fouling off a ball below his left knee.

The Indians announced Ramirez has a bruised knee and was being taken for X-rays. Max Moroff replaced Ramirez at third base for the rest of the game.

Ramirez led the Indians with 39 home runs last season, while his .387 on-base percentage also led the team. He also set a career-best with 105 RBIs.

Jose Ramirez 2018 season 3B Rank HR 39 1st SB 34 1st OPS .939 1st BB% 15.2% 1st OBP .387 2nd SLG .552 2nd XBH 81 2nd

Ramirez also had 34 stolen bases to become the third player in franchise history with 30 home runs and 30 steals, joining Grady Sizemore (2008) and Joe Carter (1987), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Indians already will be without starting second baseman Jason Kipnis and All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on Opening Day, as both players have right calf strains. Lindor will begin the season on the injured list.

The Indians signed infielder Brad Miller on Sunday to help fill in at second base during Kipnis' absence. Eric Stamets is expected to start at shortstop while Lindor is sidelined.