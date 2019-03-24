X-rays negative on Indians 3B Ramirez's knee

Jose Ramirez gets hit in the leg by a ball off an awkward swing and needs to be carted off the field. (0:53)

Cleveland Indians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez suffered a left knee contusion after fouling a ball off his left leg in a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox, the team announced Sunday.

Ramirez was carted off the field and underwent X-rays, which came back negative. No timetable for his return has been set and Ramirez will stay in Arizona for the time being to receive treatment.

Max Moroff replaced Ramirez at third base for the rest of the game.

Ramirez had one of the most productive seasons by a third baseman in MLB in 2018-19, leading the Indians in home runs with 39 and on-base percentage with .387 and setting a career high with 105 RBIs.

Jose Ramirez 2018 season 3B Rank HR 39 1st SB 34 1st OPS .939 1st BB% 15.2% 1st OBP .387 2nd SLG .552 2nd XBH 81 2nd

Ramirez had 34 stolen bases to become only the third player in franchise history with 30 home runs and 30 steals, joining Grady Sizemore (2008) and Joe Carter (1987), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He finished third in AL MVP voting in 2017 and 2018 and joined Mookie Betts and Whit Merrifield as the only players with at least 50 stolen bases and 100 extra-base hits the past two seasons.

The Indians already will be without starting second baseman Jason Kipnis and All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on Opening Day, as both players have right calf strains.

Lindor will begin the season on the injured list.

Last season, Lindor and Ramirez joined Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig (1936-37) and Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig (1926-28, 1930-31) as the only teammates to each collect 80-plus extra-base hits in consecutive seasons.

The Indians signed infielder Brad Miller on Sunday to help fill in at second base during Kipnis' absence. Eric Stamets is expected to start at shortstop while Lindor is sidelined.